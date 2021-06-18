Orbitcoin Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $747,674.79 and approximately $8.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,630.48 or 1.00206756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00432460 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00326216 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.49 or 0.00771972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00073645 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

