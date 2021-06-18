Orbs Price Tops $0.0607 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $135.42 million and approximately $794,680.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00744985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083278 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.