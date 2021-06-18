Orchid 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.86 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $202.38 million and $7.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00737528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00082974 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,999,067 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

