Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Down 2.6%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 135,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 337,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Separately, S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17.
Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
