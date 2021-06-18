Origo Trading Down 0.3% This Week (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

