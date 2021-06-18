Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

