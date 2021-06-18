Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 3,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,484,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after buying an additional 627,451 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after buying an additional 589,465 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

