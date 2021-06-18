OST (OST) Market Cap Hits $11.61 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. OST has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $190,215.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00729035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083020 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

