Ouroboros (OURO) One Day Volume Tops $5,438.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 20% against the dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $125,186.99 and $5,438.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00134023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00184157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,549.67 or 1.00556223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00867117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

