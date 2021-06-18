Pacific Global Investment Management CO Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.78. 313,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $325.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

