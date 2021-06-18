Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $3.04 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $381.28. 40,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.40 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

