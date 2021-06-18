Pacific Global Investment Management CO Purchases 2,683 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 92.2% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 46.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 323.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after acquiring an additional 385,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.72. 54,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,848. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.