Pacific Global Investment Management CO Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 500,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

