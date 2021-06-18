Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 1,085 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after buying an additional 216,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 291,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,828. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

