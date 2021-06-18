Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 444 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.96.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.95. 210,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The company has a market cap of $321.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.25 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.63.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.