Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 722 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $28,534,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMG stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.55. 2,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,570. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.78.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

