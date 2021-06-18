Pacific Global Investment Management CO Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 561,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

