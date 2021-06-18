Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PMBC shares. TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.27. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,743.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

