Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Palo Alto Networks worth $391,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $372.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

