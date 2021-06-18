Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.40

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$35.40 and last traded at C$35.48, with a volume of 361443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.