Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 379,071 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 28,225.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of ORBCOMM worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $897.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

