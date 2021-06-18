Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.