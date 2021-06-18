Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Graham worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC opened at $639.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.17. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $313.10 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $651.07.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.