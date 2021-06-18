Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Neenah worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,013,000 after buying an additional 122,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Neenah by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,883,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 86,022.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 424,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Neenah by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neenah by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NP opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.28 million, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

