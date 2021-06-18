Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

