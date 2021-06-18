Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 1,079.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,721 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Mitek Systems worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 209,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

MITK stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $834.82 million, a PE ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.