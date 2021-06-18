Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 208,176 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1,590.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Primo Water worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

