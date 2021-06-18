Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Seneca Foods worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $50.08 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $454.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

