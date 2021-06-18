Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.