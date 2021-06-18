Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 402.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,937 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Oceaneering International worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII opened at $16.04 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

