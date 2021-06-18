Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $540.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

