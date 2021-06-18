Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Boot Barn worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.