Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 349.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

NYSE PIPR opened at $126.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.34. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $131.26.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.