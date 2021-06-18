Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.42 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.