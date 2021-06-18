Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,601 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and sold 145,407 shares worth $1,472,429. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

