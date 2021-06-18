Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Rocky Brands worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

RCKY stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.37.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

