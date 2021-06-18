Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

NYSE NUE opened at $95.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,478 shares of company stock worth $19,951,372. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

