Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,530 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after buying an additional 432,334 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $5,007,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 219,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 218,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

