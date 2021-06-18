Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,923 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $48,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

