Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 686,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,497 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.43 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

