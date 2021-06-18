Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 59,665 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

