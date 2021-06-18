Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

