Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Boston Partners raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,449,000 after purchasing an additional 702,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

