Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,794 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $426,065,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,335,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

PK stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

