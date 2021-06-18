Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,291 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Bunge by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $78.01 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

