Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7,567.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,690 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

