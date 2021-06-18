Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 100,490 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.