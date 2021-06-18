Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 124,765 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,765 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Domtar worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domtar by 616.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.89. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

