Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 248,540 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Radian Group worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.