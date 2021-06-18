Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,238 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,560,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

